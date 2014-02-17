Video: Stephen Curry Dribbles Through His Legs Between LeBron & D-Wade

In addition to being an amazing three-point shooter, Stephen Curry is probably the most underrated ballhandler in the NBA. Just ask LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. They got caught up trying to guard Curry in the third quarter tonight and ended up on a highlight.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Who is the best ballhandler in the league?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.