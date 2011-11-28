Video: Stephen Curry’s Personal Message to NBA Fans

Last night around 9 p.m. ET, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry posted a personal video message for NBA fans to thank them for hanging in there during the NBA Lockout (assuming everything passes and we’re playing ball on Christmas Day).

Steph’s video is short but genuine – it’s exactly the type of thing the NBA is going to need a lot more of from their players for the foreseeable future to win back disenfranchised fans.

Check out Steph’s message here:

Stephen Curry on WhoSay

