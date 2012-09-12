Video: Stephen Jackson’s Offseason Workout

We saw Steve Nash describe how he became such an incredible shooter. Now, here’s a chance to check out what Stephen Jackson is doing this summer to get ready for the season. When he isn’t getting his Gregg Popovich on and coaching up some kids or better yet, releasing a new rap record, Jack brings in former Spurs guard T.J. Ford to put him through a ruthless workout.

Do the Spurs have a shot in the West this year?

