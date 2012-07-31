Video: Stories Of The NBA Summer League

There were a lot of great storylines in this year’s NBA Summer Leagues. But the NBA has chosen first to highlight Andre Drummond, Andrew Nicholson and Tyshawn Taylor. The three of them couldn’t be anymore different either. Drummond is expected to be a project who isn’t expected to be ready for a few years while Nicholson doesn’t have the same type of potential, but IS ready to play right now. Then there’s Taylor, a very talented player who could be a huge sleeper this year, or might end up in the D-League. All of them have great stories, and they all excelled this summer.

Who will have the better pro career?

