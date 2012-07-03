Video: Team Flight Brother Justin Darlington Cartwheel Dunks

#Video
07.03.12 6 years ago

Team Flight Brothers puts out arguably the best basketball videos for pure athleticism anywhere online. The dunks their roster of guys can do don’t seem to have an end point the way the NBA Dunk Contest does in some years (as it did last February). Here’s the next submission in TFB’s dunk catalog.

Shot in Paris, Justin Darlington does a cartwheel before grabbing the ball on the up bounce, swinging it under both legs, and whipping it into a slam with the right hand. “JusFly” pulls off a dunk we haven’t seen anywhere else yet.

How do you rate this dunk?

#Video
Justin Darlington TEAM FLIGHT BROTHERS video

