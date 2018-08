You have to be impressed with what the undersized Glen Davis has done through three games in the playoffs. Orlando might be down 2-1, but Big Baby is doing all he can against Roy Hibbert, and last night outside of Davis’ 22 points, the rest of the Magic shot 20-for-53. Everything was clicking for Big Baby, even his dance moves…

Would you pull this out at the club?

