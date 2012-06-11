Video: The Heat Celebrate An Eastern Conference Championship With A Dance Party

Only four more wins separate LeBron James and the Miami Heat from getting their first championship ring during the Big Three era. While maintaining an all-business look in the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, James finally got to let off some steam following the Game 7 victory and celebrated the Heat’s back-to-back trip to the Finals by dancing with his teammates.

With no actual locker room audio, we can only hope that the Heat were dancing to former Heat center Rony Seikaly‘s latest track “Funk the Monk”:

Facing a tough and favored opponent in the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat may have danced their last dance of the season, but as LeBron showed in the Eastern Conference Finals, we can’t count them out just yet.

What grade would you give their dance moves?

