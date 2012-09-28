Video: The NBA’s Craziest High Top Fades Of The 1980s

#Video
09.28.12 6 years ago

Can you imagine what the future generation will be saying about us? They’ll have plenty of ammo with Russell Westbrook‘s clearance rack shirts, Dwyane Wade‘s Dwyane Wade-ness and the overall hipster movement infecting the NBA. Back in the day – the 1980s – there were some questionable fashion choices as well. The high top fade could either be really dope or really bad. Watch this video and decide for yourself who rocked it right.

Who had the worst haircut?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDOMINIQUE WILKINSJ.R. ReidKARL MALONEKenny WalkerREGGIE MILLERvideo

