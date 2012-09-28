Video: The NBA’s Craziest High Top Fades Of The 1980s

Can you imagine what the future generation will be saying about us? They’ll have plenty of ammo with Russell Westbrook‘s clearance rack shirts, Dwyane Wade‘s Dwyane Wade-ness and the overall hipster movement infecting the NBA. Back in the day – the 1980s – there were some questionable fashion choices as well. The high top fade could either be really dope or really bad. Watch this video and decide for yourself who rocked it right.

Who had the worst haircut?

