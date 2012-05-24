Video: The Top 10 Defensive Plays Of The NBA Season

05.24.12 6 years ago

The NBA unveiled their NBA All-Defensive First Team yesterday and it looked like this: Tony Allen and Chris Paul at the guards, LeBron James and Serge Ibaka at the forwards, and Dwight Howard in the middle. No Andre Iguodala. No Tyson Chandler – the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. That doesn’t make much sense right? Now, the NBA has released their 10 best defensive plays of the year, and Chandler doesn’t make that list either. He’s not feeling the love at all.

What do you think of the first team? Did they get it right?

