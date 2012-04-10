Video: The Worst NBA Fight Of The Year – Serge Ibaka Vs. Mike Dunleavy

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video
04.10.12 6 years ago

Serge Ibaka can do many things, such as seemingly block every shot possible. I don’t think people quite realize how dominating he’s been as a shot blocker. He’s averaging 3.6 a game this year in only 27 minutes. But right here, it’s not his timing that impeccable, it’s that death grip that nearly turned Mike Dunleavy‘s arm into mush. Dunleavy was scared enough for his life that he had to bring out the sinister Judo Chop.

What’s the worst fight you’ve ever seen in a NBA game?

