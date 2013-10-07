Video: There’s No Offseason For Knicks All-Star Tyson Chandler

After the Indiana Pacers eliminated the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year, it did not sit well with Knicks center Tyson Chandler. Check out a 2 minute video where he explains what motivates him to work for this upcoming season as well as a detailed look at his offseason workout.

Increasingly, there is no offseason for Tyson Chandler. The 2012 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2013 All-Star in the East upped his training regime this summer with the help of Muscle Milk.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the work Tyson’s been doing with his strength coach for the last four years, Bruce Prince. Muscle Milk asked Prince to give a synopsis of Chandler’s workout schedule since the season ended.

“A typical daily workout schedule for Tyson starts with flexibility training, moving right into a 5-10 minute warm-up on the treadmill. Then it’s strength training for an hour and a half which leads into another flexibility recovery session, fueled with a Muscle Milk at the end.”

Chandler follows all that up with a skills and drills training session on the court. As we’ve mentioned before, that court training this offseason featured an increased emphasis on his shot, since Chandler wants to develop his flat-footed jumper:

“I’ve been working on [my jumper] all summer. My goal is to consistently work on it throughout the year. […] I’ve put in a lot work. I want to come out more aggressive so that when the year starts [the jumper] is more natural for me.”

Chandler also explained how the ending of last season motivated him to work even hard this offseason:

“It was very frustrating exiting the way we did and physically where I was at,” Chandler said. “That’s why all summer what I concentrated on was the weight room and shooting jump shots.”

About that weight training, here’s more from Prince:

“The beginning of his offseason training consists of higher reps and lower weight. We’ll start out doing three sets of 15 reps. The next two weeks we shift to 10 reps and higher weights. He will then continue to build weight ending with 10, 8 & 6 reps with maximum weight.”

Prince adds that Tyson’s favorite parts of his offseason workout are dumbbell curls, squats and military push-ups. His least favorite: lunges and pull-ups.

