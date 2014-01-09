Video: Top 8 Plays Of Red Bull Midnight Run

It’s been more than seven months, and we’re finally coming to the heavily-anticipated conclusion of the Red Bull Midnight Run. Tonight and tomorrow, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center plays host to the Finals as we finally found out which of the nine cities will claim the ultimate bragging rights. We’ve already shown you the top eight dunks from the opening round, but now we’re showing the top eight plays in the lead-up to the new champion.

After stops in nine different cities: Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston, where the top 100 ballers in each city were whittled down to the eight best, we’re finally going to find out which city has the top players in the country.

Which city will win the Red Bull Midnight Run?

