Video: Tracy McGrady Hits Game-Winner In China

#China
10.07.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

While Tracy McGrady has retired from the NBA, he’s not done hooping. He worked out with Kobe over the summer, but not necessarily for an NBA comeback as he told us in August. Right now, T-Mac is in China participating in the USA Legends Tour with Jason Williams and Aquille Carr, and yesterday he added a flair of the dramatic by knocking down the game-winner.

Down 109-107, McGrady dribbles the clock down on the right wing and finally launches a pull-up jumper over his smaller defender to net the game-winning three-pointer.

It’s not exactly NBA-level competition, in fact, it’s not even close, but it’s still fun to watch his flair for the dramatic and that silky line to his pull-up.

(Video via TMACinChina; H/T reddit)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#China
TAGSCHINAOverseasTRACY MCGRADYUSA Legends Tour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP