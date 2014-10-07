Video: Tracy McGrady Hits Game-Winner In China

While Tracy McGrady has retired from the NBA, he’s not done hooping. He worked out with Kobe over the summer, but not necessarily for an NBA comeback as he told us in August. Right now, T-Mac is in China participating in the USA Legends Tour with Jason Williams and Aquille Carr, and yesterday he added a flair of the dramatic by knocking down the game-winner.

Down 109-107, McGrady dribbles the clock down on the right wing and finally launches a pull-up jumper over his smaller defender to net the game-winning three-pointer.

It’s not exactly NBA-level competition, in fact, it’s not even close, but it’s still fun to watch his flair for the dramatic and that silky line to his pull-up.

(Video via TMACinChina; H/T reddit)

