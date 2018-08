The summer basketball circuit feels like it never ended. Once again, the NBA is finished and the players will go back to wrecking havoc on YouTube and gyms across the country. We’ve already seen John Wall going at it with Chris Brown. Now here’s Donte Greene and Tyreke Evans catching two alley-oops off the backboard. Passes courtesy of Kiwi Gardner.

Which one was better?

