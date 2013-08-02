Tyus Jones Shows Why He’s The Top Ranked HS Point Guard In America

#Video
08.02.13 5 years ago

Apple Valley, Minnesota point guard, Tyus Jones, showed off why he’s considered the top high school point guard in the class of 2014 during the Nike Global Challenge last month. The youngster carved up opposing defenses with a sick array of passes while averaging a tournament high 7.25 assists per game.

The 6-1, 171 pound point guard is set to enter his senior year at Apple Valley High School without having declared an intended college once he graduates. He’s being recruited by all the usual college powerhouses, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and others, so you should see him playing for one of them some time during the 2014-15 college season.

