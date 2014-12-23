Video: Vince Carter Turns Back Clock For Vintage Facial Jam On Rudy Gobert

#Vince Carter #GIFs
12.23.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Rudy Gobert is 22. The Utah Jazz center was a mere six years-old when Vince Carter made his professional debut in 1998, dunking his way to immediate superstardom. 16 years later, Vinsanity is far more likely to come off a barrage of three-pointers than a soaring poster jam. But the 37 year-old can still get up when the occasion calls for it. To wit, this vintage facial jam over the 7-2 Frenchman that left his Memphis Grizzlies teammates and all of FexEx Forum in a frenzy.

Half (old) man, half amazing!

Vince is hardly his old self these days, but has still never given us reason to believe he couldn’t finish strong over a brave shot-blocker. He just rarely tries. Gobert was too young during Carter’s heyday to properly grasp just how devastating a dunker he really was – he surely wouldn’t have jumped with VC otherwise.

We’re glad he did, though. Carter’s slam took us back Air Canada. Thrilling.

(GIF via SBNation)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESrudy gobertUTAH JAZZVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP