Video: Washington’s Top 10 Plays From Last Season

Okay, so Nick Young and JaVale McGee aren’t in Washington anymore and they accounted for like half of this list. But last year, the Wizards were still one of the most exciting terrible teams we’ve seen in a while. They should produce more wins this season now that they added Nene for a full year, as well as players like Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza and Bradley Beal. But hopefully, they don’t forget about the highlights.

Will the Wizards make the playoffs this year?

