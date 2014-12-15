Watch Steph Curry Put Jrue Holiday On Skates And Drop 34 In Warriors Win

There was no stopping Stephen Curry in the opening quarter against the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon when he went 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep for 13 points. The same could be said for Steph in the overtime session, when he scored eight of Golden State’s 17 points on the way to a 128-122 win — their 16th in a row. In between those brilliant displays, he found his teammates for seven assists and toasted Jrue Holiday on a crossover.

Before we get into Steph’s all-around brilliance, he did commit six turnovers on the night, which means Mrs. Curry is owed a bundle.

What’s also remarkable is the game Jrue Holiday put together in the loss. The former All-Star for the Sixers had 30 points (12-for-24 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep), nine assists, five steals and three rebounds. Except, Curry outplayed him on his way to 34 points, seven dimes and seven rebounds.

Plus, Jrue’s gotta go pick up his jock after Curry crossed him up with a fake towards the Klay Thompson screen before nailing the mid-range jumper.

When Jrue did cut off Steph’s path to the basket, which wasn’t often, Curry still made an impact, usually with his passing. This beautiful feed to Thompson cutting backdoor is a good example, but he also had a couple dimes to Draymond, though not as good as Green’s dish to Iggy.

Then there was the effortless way Steph stroked it from beyond the arc, usually after glancing off a high screen, or some fancy handle to create some space for a look:

Jrue and Tyreke Evans combined to go 25-of-49 for 64 points, 14 assists and seven steals without Anthony Davis as the Pelicans almost knocked off the Dubs. But Klay Thompson scored 29 points for 63 total Splash Brother points, and Curry continues to prove he’s an MVP candidate, even with such an acclaimed partner in the back-court:

Will Klay negate any chance Steph has to win an MVP?

