Video: Watch Team USA Take The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Before Mike Krzyzewski took the #ALSIceBucketChallenge with the help of his grandkids, Coach K called-out members of Team USA to do the same. Just a few days later, Steph Curry and five of his teammates have already taken Krzyzewski up on his offer.

Curry posted the video below on Instagram. And check out his caption: Those are some heavy, heavy hitters.

#alsicebucketchallenge with @husky4lyfe22 @jharden13 @demar_derozan @boogiecousins @kennethfaried35… Game on @barackobama @oprah and @adamsilvernba

Oh, to be the best shooter in the world and casually challenge the President of the United States to dump ice water on his head. Curry’s life doesn’t seem too shabby.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.