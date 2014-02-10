Videos: Paul George Posterizes Glen Davis & Refuses To Shake His Hand

The Orlando Magic eked out a win over the Pacers on Sunday after almost blowing a lead late against the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers. Despite the loss, Paul George was in all-star form, scoring 27 points on 10-of-19 from the field, including a sick slam over Glen Davis. But when Davis came over to shake hands after the upset, George took a pass.

First, here’s the first quarter slam that makes you wonder whether Big Baby is cognizant of his athletic limitations. There’s no way he’s preventing this dunk. George is in the dunk contest for a reason, afterall.

But Davis should also be aware of what had just transpired before he offered his hand to George following Orlando’s 93-92 upset of the Pacers. George had just missed a last-second shot to get the win, and many â€” including coach Frank Vogel â€” thought George had been fouled on the chaotic last shot.

While Glen was trying to be a good sport, you need to allow competitors time to let the loss soak in, so they can recover, and offering his hand so soon after the loss was just begging for a snub.

