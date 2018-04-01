Villanova’s Historically Great Three-Point Shooting Earned The Wildcats A Spot In The Title Game

03.31.18

The Kansas Jayhawks are a very good basketball team. On Saturday night, just about nothing that they did — especially on the defensive end — mattered at all, because the Villanova Wildcats completely obliterated them to earn their second trip to the national championship game in three years. The Wildcats ended up walking off the floor with a 95-79 win.

Villanova’s recipe for success was simple. The Wildcats were going to play like an NBA team, spacing the Jayhawks out and letting it fly from three. On the year, the Wildcats were 14th nationally from behind the three-point arc, and nearly 40 percent of the points they scored on the year came from downtown, so it wasn’t a surprise that they would try to connect on triples.

This lead to Villanova tying the Final Four record for made three-point field goals with 13. It managed to do that in the first half.

