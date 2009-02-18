Vince Carter to Portland for Raef LaFrentz?

With the economy being in a fragile state, there was talk around All-Star Weekend that NBA GM’s were making better offers to Portland for Raef LaFrentz‘s expiring contract than for Amar’e Stoudemire. And now, there’s one big offer on the table for Raef’s big deal – Vince Carter.

Sources say the Blazers and Nets have discussed a deal that would send Carter to Portland for Raef LaFrentz and his expiring contract along with Travis Outlaw and Sergio Rodriguez.



There was a rumor circulating that the Nets were talking with Houston about sending Carter to the Rockets for Tracy McGrady, but now that T-Mac is out for the year, they won’t be able to get that deal through the League’s legal channels.

So if this proposed deal were to go through, would it give the Blazers the extra push that they need to contend for a title in the West? VC would be under contract in Portland through the 2011 season with a team option through 2012. Kevin Pritchard wouldn’t have much wiggle room to sign another big name this off-season if he makes this move. Thus, Portland’s title hopes would ultimate circle back to whether Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla could handle the other monster front lines out West.

