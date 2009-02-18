Vince Carter to Portland for Raef LaFrentz?

With the economy being in a fragile state, there was talk around All-Star Weekend that NBA GM’s were making better offers to Portland for Raef LaFrentz‘s expiring contract than for Amar’e Stoudemire. And now, there’s one big offer on the table for Raef’s big deal – Vince Carter.
Sources say the Blazers and Nets have discussed a deal that would send Carter to Portland for Raef LaFrentz and his expiring contract along with Travis Outlaw and Sergio Rodriguez.
There was a rumor circulating that the Nets were talking with Houston about sending Carter to the Rockets for Tracy McGrady, but now that T-Mac is out for the year, they won’t be able to get that deal through the League’s legal channels.
So if this proposed deal were to go through, would it give the Blazers the extra push that they need to contend for a title in the West? VC would be under contract in Portland through the 2011 season with a team option through 2012. Kevin Pritchard wouldn’t have much wiggle room to sign another big name this off-season if he makes this move. Thus, Portland’s title hopes would ultimate circle back to whether Greg Oden and Joel Przybilla could handle the other monster front lines out West.
A bit sketchy to put all your hopes in the basket of VC. He’s getting up there, and considering his injuries woes throughout his career, I’m surprised they take him on, especially with the FA classes in the next couple of summers.
As good as Carter has been this year. I don’t see this as a piece that Portland needs. And the fact that your giving up Outlaw to do it, just doesn’t sit right with me. Aside from Roy, Outlaw is a killer at the end of games.
I just don’t see it putting Portland “over the top”…so why do it, kill your cap space…and lose such a trade asset as Raef’s contract?
Blazers need to get some vitamin c for Oden. Will he ever have an injury-free year?
And I’m getting the feeling…that after all of these trade rumors…not much is gonna be happening before the trade deadline.
And if a trade is happening. It’s gonna happen because of cash, not contendership. (if that is even a word)
Every owner in the L is straight worried about next seasons luxury tax. The cap will no doubt be lower than it currently is.
Vince would be a huge addition…Blazers wouldn’t be losing that much. Batum showed that he is a decent defender/contributor, Martell is coming back eventually. The duo of Roy/Carter is pretty formidable…
I don’t see why either team wouldn’t make this trade. Nets get good pieces who play an exciting style of ball and Cap space. Blazers get a high quality vet who when not the sole hope for the team is a great playmaker.
This in my opinion makes the Blazers a legit conference finals contender…
Can Roy and VC coexist? Can VC be Robin instead of Batman? Can VC play the 3?
Blake
Roy
Carter
Alderidge
Oden
…not bad
I honestly thought Portland was straight. They just have to be consistent. I mean they have good starters and a nice bench.
Anyway Carter would be an awesome addition, but then is it Roy’s or Vince’s team?
Gotta agree with fallinup.
Outlaw has been a key guy in their rising. His late game heroics have been huge, and he’s still madd young.
Personally I’m surprised that the Blazers feel they are THIS ready to make that jump.
If they kept this team together, in a year or two time they would be stomping out most squads in the L, provided everyone continues to improve, and Oden can find something resembling a healthy season.
i think the way portland wins s championship is by putting a team together thats more in the image of the pistons rather than a star studded team like boston for example- or a superstar dominated team like kobe and the lakers.
you gota a guy like brandon roy who would play the chauncy role- so you just need guys to play as a team. i dont know that the blazers are doing the right thing to keep offering these trades for superstars. i think they gota go get a david lee or somethin in that mold.
The reason they’re doing something, ladies, is because a) they have an excess of bench talent and b) the Miles situation has forced their hand as they now cant compete for the 2010 class.
interesting.
but i am not sure how this scenario rumor really helps either team.
the nets are looking to make a push for one of the bottom seeds in the east. they need vince. who else is gonna take the game over in the 4th for them?….bobby simmons? devin harris aint ready yet. niether is brook lopez. and is travis outlaw an upgrade over vince carter?
as for the money….this will save the nets some money in salary, but without vince, they wont make the playoffs. therefore missing out on revenue from at least 2 home playoff games.
furthermore, what are the odds NJ will actually get a star player to sign there as a FA? they are kidding themselves if they think anyone wants to play in NJ. no need for them to have cap room to sign anyone. when was the last time (if ever) a high profile player signed with NJ as a FA (not via trade)?!!?
and for portland….
i dont really think they need vince carter. they are better off keeping lafrentz’s contract and let it come off the books. if anything, they need more of a defensive small forward rather than a scoring small forward. there are not enough basketballs for roy, carter, aldridge and oden.
they will be like the suns of 2004. when joe johnson left after the season. if they do this deal, 2yrs from now, all those players will be complaining…..
the blazers need a legit sf, someone like g,wallae or joah howard more than v.c
imo vince doesn’t fit the blazers because they work as a team. whoever can step up on that squad. i could have pictured amare playing like that, not out-of-control-vince though.
On the flip side, from the Nets perspective it would be ideal.
A young nucleus of Devin, Outlaw, and Lopez is a hell of a start. Especially the way Devin has shown he can play this year.
If they were to add more young talent, and grow together, they’d remind me of the young Kings with C-Webb or the Mavs when they initially made the break through into the upper echelon of teams. Well, they’d remind me of it, if they fought for their respect like those teams did. Either way, it’d be fun to watch and root for them. Even as a non-Nets fan.
As much as I like VC, he would not make Portland a serious contender (compared to Lakers and Spurs). This leads Portland still looking for the missing piece to a championship, but without the cap space to make a real move. They are better off riding this year out, gain some playoff experience for the young guys, and grab a big free agent this summer. With the right free agent and/or a smart draft pick, they could be serious contenders next year.
Verteran leadership for the young guns? I’d say do it. There is bound to come a time in Vince’s career that he will be willing to play second fiddle – esp to the likes of a talented up and comer like Roy.
Pull the trigger.
LL
I say instead of trade with NJ trade with the bobcats for gerald Wallace because Wallace is a veteran travis outlaw without the clutch shots and a little bit better D than travis this would be a good pickup for the blazers and Dallas is not giving up josh Howard unless they were gonna get a superstar player.
If I’m Portland, I don’t pull the trigger. If they were getting a “VC caliber” (i.e., star player) PG or SF, I would do it, but this would be stepping on Roy’s toes a little bit I think.
If you guys actually watch the Nets over the past 3-4 seasons instead of just looking at the boxscore you would realize that Vince is not a selfish player at all and that he is the type of player that would fit well with this Blazers team. He has no problem playing second fiddle and he never really has (except for that half a season in Toronto). He’s played second fiddle to Jason Kidd and last season Richard Jefferson and this season Harris and he has had no problem with that. Plus he’s been great for the big men that he’s played with in Jersey such as Lopez and Mikki Moore because he has no qualms about giving the rock up to cutting big men and would really help Oden and Aldridge develop into even better players. I say make this trade and watch Portland thrive in the playoffs.
Portland does have too many players. They have a deep bench but i think alot of those players are just wasting away on the bench. I never really saw the need to have both Outlaw and Webster since the both seem to have very similar games. Plus they are log jammed at PG with Rodriquez, Blake and Bayless. Vince would give Portland two legit 20 pt scorers who both do it all. plus you could go with a bigger with Roy, VC, Webster/Outlaw, Aldridge, and Oden with Roy at point. it just seems like the ball would have to be shared as well