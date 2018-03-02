Getty Image

With all the focus on things happening off the court right now, college hoops can use a crazy game to remind us why it’s so fun. Thankfully, Virginia and Louisville squared off in an ACC battle on Thursday night, one which ended in wild fashion when the Cavaliers stormed back to win in the final second of action.

To set the scene, Louisville had multiple double-digit leads in the second half, but the No. 1 team in the country kept battling back to make things interesting. It ultimately looked like the Cardinals would win and pull off the upset, though, after Darius Perry hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give Louisville a 66-62 lead.

Instead, Virginia had other ideas. The Cavaliers drew a foul on a three with 0.9 seconds left, and then all hell broke loose.