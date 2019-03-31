Getty Image

On Saturday evening, the Virginia Cavaliers and Purdue Boilermakers squared off in the South Regional Final with a berth in the Final Four on the line. Forty minutes wasn’t enough to determine the winner and, while the entire game was full of memorable moments (including an utter explosion from Purdue guard Carsen Edwards), the final seconds of regulation were absolutely riveting.

With 5.9 seconds remaining, the Boilermakers committed a foul intentionally on Ty Jerome, choosing the mathematical advantage with a three-point lead. After Jerome converted the first free throw to slash the margin to two, the veteran guard missed the second, setting off a wild chain of events.