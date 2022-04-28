The Golden State Warriors made a big move on Wednesday night, inserting Steph Curry back into the team’s starting lineup for Kevon Looney in Game 5 of their first round series against the Denver Nuggets. The move, unsurprisingly, paid off, and as a result, the Warriors picked up a 102-98 win to secure a 4-1 series win and a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals.

From the jump, Golden State looked like a team hell-bent on keeping the series from shifting back to Denver. The team took an egalitarian approach to offense in the first quarter — Curry had eight points while Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins all had six, with Draymond Green serving as the machine that kept the whole thing humming en route to a 30-25 lead at the end of the frame.

Way to create some space Steph! He drains his first 3 in his return to the starting lineup 💧#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/2Fp1I0Q9G5 — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Jordan Poole from the deep end 💦#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/NA4eMEUOBJ — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Jordan Poole gets shifty in the pick-and-roll for the and-1 basket!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/dEHkRaWjCc — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

The issue they ran into was the play of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. The former put up 12 points in the first, while the latter picked up six points and nine rebounds early on.

Nikola Jokic gets the break started with a DIME to Aaron Gordon for the and-1 bucket!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/SMuJvW9IBS — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

While the Warriors were able to lead for much of the second, they were never quite able to create enough separation in the event the Nuggets went on a mini-run. Denver’s size, in particular, gave Golden State trouble — while the former champions were able to get scoring all over the place, the size from Jokic, Cousins, and DeMarcus Cousins was a major problem, as the trio combined to score 35 of the team’d 48 first half points.

AG knocks down the and-1 bucket, he leads the @nuggets in scoring with 14 points 🏀#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/hvI7LoluVB — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins has been good for Denver early. They are running HB Dive early in this one. Post up, rinse, repeat. pic.twitter.com/uWMhV0r30u — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 28, 2022

Towards the end of the quarter, Denver was able to rip off six unanswered points to take a lead, although it only lasted a minute thanks to a Thompson triple right before the break to send both teams into the locker room with 48.

Klay buries it from the corner 👌 pic.twitter.com/WCjoDYzHLM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2022

Jokic had a double-double at halftime with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Gordon’s 15 led all scorers and Cousins provided eight off the bench. The Warriors, meanwhile, had 10 first half points out of Curry, nine from Thompson, eight from Poole, and six from Wiggins.