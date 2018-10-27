Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors has quite the evening on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Despite battling with the New York Knicks for three and a half quarters, Kevin Durant decided to go supernova and drop 25 points in the fourth quarter, giving him 41 points on the evening and giving the Dubs a 128-100 win on the road in impressive fashion.

Winning games is tremendous because it means you get to celebrate as the victor. Emotional highs can lead to you doing some silly things, like dancing in your locker room after beating the Knicks to a rather unconventional song.

What song was it? Why, none other than a remixed version of Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. We know this because a few members of the Dubs posted videos of their unconventional celebration to social media.