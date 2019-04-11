Getty Image

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are all set. Following 82 games, including a wild closing night to the season, we know which 16 teams will compete for a championship this year.

Because we now know exactly which teams are in the field for the postseason, betting odds have been released for those who feel so inclined to throw some cash down (legally, of course) on the playoffs. And because you’re a basketball fan, and you know the collection of talent in the Bay Area is second to none, you can probably guess that the Golden State Warriors are comfortably viewed as the favorites to win it all.

Here’s how DraftKings Sportsbook anticipates everything is going to break down at the top of each conference and for the NBA postseason as a whole.