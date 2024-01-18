warriors logo
Getty Image
DimeMag

Mavs-Warriors Has Been Postponed After The Death Of Warriors Assistant Dejan Milojevic

Tragedy struck the Golden State Warriors this week, as assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City ahead of the Warriors scheduled game against the Jazz on Wednesday.

The NBA postponed that game on Wednesday morning, and on Thursday the league announced the Warriors next game scheduled for Friday night back home against the Mavericks would also be postponed as the team continues to grieve the loss of a beloved coach.

As the league noted in its release, that game was scheduled to be an ESPN broadcast, and instead Nets-Lakers will move into the late slot of ESPN’s Friday night slate of games. Golden State isn’t scheduled to play again until next Wednesday (January 24) when they host the Atlanta Hawks, providing at least a little bit of a needed break for the team following the tragic and sudden loss of Milojevic. The league will announce rescheduled dates for the Jazz and Mavs games at a later date, but for now the focus with the Warriors is to try and provide them the space needed to process and grieve the unthinkable death of Milojevic at the age of 46.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×