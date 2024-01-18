Tragedy struck the Golden State Warriors this week, as assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City ahead of the Warriors scheduled game against the Jazz on Wednesday.

The NBA postponed that game on Wednesday morning, and on Thursday the league announced the Warriors next game scheduled for Friday night back home against the Mavericks would also be postponed as the team continues to grieve the loss of a beloved coach.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/IeZF14dZra — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 18, 2024

As the league noted in its release, that game was scheduled to be an ESPN broadcast, and instead Nets-Lakers will move into the late slot of ESPN’s Friday night slate of games. Golden State isn’t scheduled to play again until next Wednesday (January 24) when they host the Atlanta Hawks, providing at least a little bit of a needed break for the team following the tragic and sudden loss of Milojevic. The league will announce rescheduled dates for the Jazz and Mavs games at a later date, but for now the focus with the Warriors is to try and provide them the space needed to process and grieve the unthinkable death of Milojevic at the age of 46.