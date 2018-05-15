The Warriors Put A Dagger In The Rockets After An Apparent Backcourt Violation Wasn’t Called

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
05.14.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors entered Monday night’s Game 1 as narrow underdogs, at least from a Las Vegas perspective, against the Houston Rockets. Through much of the night, however, it was clear that the defending champions are considered to be the favorites to repeat and Steve Kerr’s team used an explosive third quarter to pull away and hold off Houston for a potentially pivotal opening victory.

Along the way, though, the Rockets did threaten to climb back into the festivities, slashing the visitors’ lead to just seven points with approximately four minutes to go. Then, Houston appeared to benefit from a backcourt violation that would have given James Harden and company the ball back with a chance to cut the margin to five, or even four, points.

The whistle, however, never blew despite protests from the Rockets.

#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston Rockets

