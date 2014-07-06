Watch Aaron Gordon’s Insane Block At Orlando Summer League

Nick Johnson’s dunk over Timothy Ohlbrecht on the opening day of competition in Orlando could prove to be the dunk of Summer League. His former University of Arizona teammate, Aaron Gordon, had a block that was just as if not more impressive.

The fourth overall pick by the hosting Orlando Magic, Gordon is arguably the best athlete in the 2014 rookie class. Known for explosive leaping ability and a relentless motor that combine to make him a lockdown defender, the 18 year-old Gordon gave us a glimpse of what’s to come for years with an incredible block – or catch? – of Philadelphia 76ers rookie KJ McDaniels’ layup.

Wow.

Gordon was a highlight reel waiting to happen in his lone collegiate season. Though his NBA debut made it abundantly clear that he has a long way to go offensively, we’re no doubt in for more incredible displays of athleticism like this one throughout Gordon’s rookie season.

For now, though, Summer League action will have to do. We’re not complaining.

(Video via YouTube user Ashok Gamer)

Is Gordon the best athlete in the rookie class?

