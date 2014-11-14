Watch Ben McLemore Hit 40-Footer To Cap Dominant Kings First Quarter

What if 2014-2015 is just this type of season for the upstart Sacramento Kings? Already up 35-14 late in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento’s good fortune continued as Ben McLemore casually drained a 40-footer with the shot-clock expiring.

The visiting Kings led the Grizzlies 38-16 going after the first quarter due to scorching hot shooting, typically sound team defense, and domination on the glass. The latter two attributes have been major ingredients of Sacramento’s winning formula all season long. If the Kings start knocking down shots to become better than a league average offense, their hot start to the season will surely prove sustainable over the long-haul.

And while 40-footers are nice, what’s most encouraging in that regard has been the recent play of McLemore. Coming off a poor rookie campaign and equally dispiriting first three games of the year, the sophomore wing has lived up to his pre-draft billing as an athletic, sweet-shooting, disruptive defensive player over his last several outings.

Is his new level of play sustainable? Like the Kings’, only time will tell. But spurts like these against a team like the Grizzlies certainly suggest it’s possible.

