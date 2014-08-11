Watch All The Best Dunks Of The 2013-14 NBA Season

The 2013-14 NBA season featured a lot of high-flying acts. Blake Griffin made the Kardashian clan happy with this poster on Kris Humphries, and LeBron James soared for a few monster jams, too, despite Miami coming up short on a three-peat. Gerald Green, Jeff Green, Xavier Henry, and of course the time that time Terrence Ross brutalized the Manimal, Kenneth Faried. Come check out the best dunks of the season compiled in one spot.

One throw-down you might have missed this season was this under-appreciated lefty gem Tony Wroten threw down on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

What dunks did they miss?

