Watch Carmelo Anthony Hit Game-Winner In Waning Seconds Versus Wizards

10.22.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

The ball isn’t supposed to stick in the triangle offense, but sometimes scorers need to do what they do best. For the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony, that’s facing up from the mid-post, surveying the defense, and going to work, a strategy he utilized to perfect effect while hitting a game-winning jumper in the final seconds of tonight’s exhibition against the Washington Wizards.

Classic.

Is Phil Jackson smiling? Perhaps. The Zen Master likes winning as much as the next 11-time NBA champion. But the Wizards had a primary and two help defenders checking ‘Melo here, leaving the weak-side wide open. If this weren’t the game’s final moments, a skip pass to Pablo Prigioni would surely greater appease Jackson.

We’ll see if Anthony makes the proper read in normal clock situations. In crunch-time, though, you can bet he’ll revert to ball-stopping ways of the past. After watching this video and knowing Carmelo’s clutch track record, can you really blame him?

