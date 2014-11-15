Watch Carmelo Anthony Score All 46 Of His Points In Buzzer-Beating Loss To Jazz

Basketball is a team game – just ask Carmelo Anthony. Watch the New York Knicks superstar drop 46 points against the Utah Jazz in a buzzer-beating losing effort at Madison Square Garden last night.

46 points on 16-of-26 from the field and 13-16 from the line.

Such a performance would be enough for a win on most teams, but not New York. It’s in a state of transition that the front office, coaching staff, and players all understand – Anthony included.

But did ‘Melo know the Knicks’ straits would be this dire? New York is 2-6 after last night’s loss, sporting a -8.4 net rating – offensive efficiency minus defensive efficiency – that falls behind marks of every team in the league but the Minnesota Timberwolves’, Los Angeles Lakers’, and Philadelphia 76ers’. And despite so much talk about the Knicks’ offense, its their play on the other end that’s been far more damning.

It’s a process for this franchise, and Anthony knows it. As you can tell from the photo above, though, that doesn’t make losses like Friday’s any easier in the moment.

