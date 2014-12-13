Watch Derrick Rose Go Off For Season-High 31 Points In Win Versus Blazers

12.13.14 4 years ago

Hello again, old friend. Showing off the explosiveness and aggression that made him to the 2011 MVP, Derrick Rose scored 31 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 115-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

That’s the D-Rose we know and love. The scoring is great, of course. But our favorite play from Rose was this sick dime through traffic to a sprinting Nikola Mirotic:

Chicago’s homegrown hero got his 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting while also doling-out five assists. It was the most points, makes, and attempts he’s managed in any game this season.

After Rose’s big night, Tom Thibodeau stressed the need for his star to continue to attack. Rose seems to know it, too:

Rose said after Wednesday’s 23-point night that he people would soon “be surprised at how well” he’s playing. Could that time have already arrived?

We won’t know for sure until he strings a few games like this together, but Rose’s dominant offensive performance on Friday certainly makes you wonder – and should definitely get Bulls fans excited.

(Video via Dawk Ins) (GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

