Watch The Greek Freak Take Ball Over Defender’s Head, Jump Stop, Rise For Dunk

11.30.14 4 years ago

All of basketball’s talented young players make you wish the future were now. Progress of that group’s upper-echelon, though, can be so tantalizing that it’s easy to appreciate the process while waiting for maturity – Giannis Antetokounmpo is just such a player. Watch The Greek Freak tap into his limitless potential against the Houston Rockets by taking the ball over Kostas Papanikolau’s head before jump-stopping and rising for a powerful dunk.

Freakish.

It seems like we say it every time we profile Giannis, but still bears mentioning again – he’s one of only several players in the world that can complete this sequence. And he’s not even scratching the surface of his potential!

Antetokounmpo has made a habit of the windmill crossover lately. Here he is utilizing the move on a similar play on Friday versus the Detroit Pistons:

Dwyane Wade won’t be around forever; we’re glad The Greek Freak has picked up the windmill crossover mantle.

