Watch Greg Oden Return To The Court & Slam It Home

In December, it will have been four years since Greg Oden last stepped on an NBA court. That all changed tonight when he checked in during the Pelicans-Heat preseason game. Almost immediately after checking in, Oden cleared out a little space, muscled into the restricted area to receive the pass, and dunked the ball. We are so happy.

Look at how happy Oden’s Heat teammates are!

Coach Erik Spoelstra said the impromptu action for Oden was a reward for all the hard work he’s put in to get back into shape for this season, his first in more than three years. While it’s unlikely Oden will get any more run during the preseason, in a month or two it’s conceivable he becomes a real part of their rotation.

