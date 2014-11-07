James Harden Toasts Cory Joseph With Sick Eurostep

#San Antonio Spurs #James Harden #Video #GIFs
11.07.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

There are a lot of negatives fans now ascribe to James Harden‘s game these days. Some feel it’s somehow ugly, since he’s always flailing off a defender and going to the line, or he’s too ball dominant to get others involved. The most pernicious comments come at the expense of his defense — even if GM Daryl Morey thinks it’s unfair. One thing you can’t dispute about Harden, though, is his incredible Eurostep and he showed it off during last night’s win over the Spurs.

Harden’s even hit game-winning shots with that sick Eurostep of his, so you know it’s a move he’s got pretty much down, whether it’s going to his strong-side (left), or to his right, like he did last night against Joseph.

Filthy and Joseph had no chance, though he made a solid attempt to try and draw a charge.

Harden finished with 20 points last night on 8-for-15 shooting, but he was a subpar 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. James added six assists and six rebounds, and — for those who say he can’t play defense, of which, we’re admittedly one of — he also had a team-high three blocks and a steal in 32 minutes of action. He also had a team-high eight turnovers, so Harden haters still have something to hang their hat on we suppose.

We think he’s looked terrific so far this season, and the 6-0 Rockets would agree.

(video via Basketball Galaxy)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#James Harden#Video#GIFs
TAGSCory JosephgifsHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENsan antonio spursvideo

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP