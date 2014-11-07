James Harden Toasts Cory Joseph With Sick Eurostep

There are a lot of negatives fans now ascribe to James Harden‘s game these days. Some feel it’s somehow ugly, since he’s always flailing off a defender and going to the line, or he’s too ball dominant to get others involved. The most pernicious comments come at the expense of his defense — even if GM Daryl Morey thinks it’s unfair. One thing you can’t dispute about Harden, though, is his incredible Eurostep and he showed it off during last night’s win over the Spurs.

Harden’s even hit game-winning shots with that sick Eurostep of his, so you know it’s a move he’s got pretty much down, whether it’s going to his strong-side (left), or to his right, like he did last night against Joseph.

Filthy and Joseph had no chance, though he made a solid attempt to try and draw a charge.

Harden finished with 20 points last night on 8-for-15 shooting, but he was a subpar 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. James added six assists and six rebounds, and — for those who say he can’t play defense, of which, we’re admittedly one of — he also had a team-high three blocks and a steal in 32 minutes of action. He also had a team-high eight turnovers, so Harden haters still have something to hang their hat on we suppose.

We think he’s looked terrific so far this season, and the 6-0 Rockets would agree.

(video via Basketball Galaxy)

What do you think?

