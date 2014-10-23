Watch Kyrie Irving Drop Sick Between The Legs Pass To Kevin Love For Layup

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.22.14 4 years ago

Kyrie Irving’s unmatched creative flair can sometimes be more about style than substance. This is not one of those times. In an exhibition against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dynamo point guard dropped a sick between-the-legs to Kevin Love for an easy fast break layup.

Just your perfectly ran 3-on-1 break with a between-the-legs leave. No big deal.

Irving makes plays like this seem commonplace. How thrilling it will be for a national audience to watch them now that the Cavaliers are a marquee team.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Video#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVEKYRIE IRVINGvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP