Watch Kyrie Irving Drop Sick Between The Legs Pass To Kevin Love For Layup

Kyrie Irving’s unmatched creative flair can sometimes be more about style than substance. This is not one of those times. In an exhibition against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dynamo point guard dropped a sick between-the-legs to Kevin Love for an easy fast break layup.

Just your perfectly ran 3-on-1 break with a between-the-legs leave. No big deal.

Irving makes plays like this seem commonplace. How thrilling it will be for a national audience to watch them now that the Cavaliers are a marquee team.

