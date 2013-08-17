Kyrie Irving’s Glorious Handle At The Jamal Crawford Pro-Am

There’s something so smooth and correct about the way Kyrie Irving slithers past the defender on the way to the hoop. It’s almost unfair because even watching you’re mesmorized by the control he exhibits and his mastery of his defender. That was on full display during his Friday foray to the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro-Am.

With Uncle Drew, it’s not just how many points he scores, but how he does it, which makes him the perfect perfomer on the Summer League stage. Watch him cross-up one poor soul to coast in for a left-handed slam.

That righteous cross-over, followed by the dunk, came after he’d busted out a zippy Shammgod for another smooth left-handed finish at the rim.

Kyrie Irving doesn’t look to have any flaws or weaknesses when it comes to dribbling a basketball, and it makes his summer league performance all the more aesthetically pleasing to the eye. But it’s his all-around game that’s on display in the highlights below.

HoopMixTape

What is the greatest part of Kyrie Irving’s game?

