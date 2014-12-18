Watch LeBron James Drop Thabo Sefolosha With Ankle-Breaking Crossover

Thabo Sefolosha was bothering LeBron James, and The King didn’t like it. How he reacted was flat-out cruel. Watch LeBron drop Sefolosha to the floor with an ankle-breaking crossover before finding Matthew Dellavedova for a three-pointer.

We realize James isn’t Kyrie Irving, but still – don’t reach, Youngblood.

If only the Cavaliers had to play just offense. Atlanta, without All-Star candidate Jeff Teague tonight, has torn apart Cleveland’s defense since the opening stanza en route to 69 points combined in the second and third quarters.

The Hawks lead 95-75 heading into the fourth quarter. And unfortunately for the Cavaliers and to the shock of us, Sefolosha is still on the court to defend James. Those ankles must be taped pretty, pretty tight.

What do you think?

