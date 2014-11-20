Watch LeBron James Lose Ball On Last Possession In Two-Point Loss To Spurs

LeBron James choked in crunch-time again tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. After Anderson Varejao grabbed Manu Ginobili’s missed free throw and handed to James, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a lifeline, down only two points with nine seconds remaining. But in typical LeBron fashion, he lost the ball on his way up the floor and lost the game for his team.

Here’s the wholly unsurprising choke job in action:

A real man would’ve pulled-up from halfcourt to sink a game-winner. You know, an actual legend like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

We all saw this coming, too. James was facing the Spurs, after all, a team he’s failed to beat twice in the NBA Finals. His numbers with the Miami Heat against San Antonio last June – 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on 57.1 percent shooting for a 32.3 PER – don’t say what all of us know: LeBron lacks the attitude of a worthy champion.

The Cavs are doomed. Super-teams never win. Loyalty always prevails. And James choked again. We’re not exactly shocked.

*Our tongue might be planted firmly in our cheek. Might.

