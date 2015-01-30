Watch Mizzou’s Keanau Post Swat Devin Booker’s Dunk Attempt With Authority

This is one of the most powerful dunk rejections we’ve ever seen. It’s made even more impressive that the player who performed it is a deep reserve for a college basketball bottom-feeder. Watch Missouri’s Keanau Post absolutely swat a poster attempt by Kentucky’s Devin Booker during tonight’s game between the SEC squads.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

That’s just flat-out mean.

By the way, Booker is a likely first-round pick come June and Post is a senior transfer averaging just eight minutes per game. This is a block the latter will likely remember forever.

The Tigers will surely need plays of similar effect and surprise to keep pace with the undefeated and top-ranked Wildcats. Kentucky leads 10-7 in the early going.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.