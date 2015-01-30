Watch Mizzou’s Keanau Post Swat Devin Booker’s Dunk Attempt With Authority

01.29.15 4 years ago

This is one of the most powerful dunk rejections we’ve ever seen. It’s made even more impressive that the player who performed it is a deep reserve for a college basketball bottom-feeder. Watch Missouri’s Keanau Post absolutely swat a poster attempt by Kentucky’s Devin Booker during tonight’s game between the SEC squads.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

That’s just flat-out mean.

By the way, Booker is a likely first-round pick come June and Post is a senior transfer averaging just eight minutes per game. This is a block the latter will likely remember forever.

The Tigers will surely need plays of similar effect and surprise to keep pace with the undefeated and top-ranked Wildcats. Kentucky leads 10-7 in the early going.

