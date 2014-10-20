Watch Paul George Shooting Three-Pointers (Video)

Today, Paul George was on the court following a Pacers practice and he was getting some shots up. Not just any shots, but some three-pointers above the break and from the corner. Vigilant Sports’ Scott Agness captured some video of the casual shooting session, so lets check it out.

It’s been close to three months since George had surgery to repair the broken leg he suffered during Team USA tuneups in early August. Since then, we’ve seen him walking without crutches or a limp, and he claimed “it’s very possible” he’s playing before the end of the 2014-15 season.

So it’s not that shocking to see George hoisting three-pointers, per Agness of Vigilant Sports:

“[His] spirits are great,” head coach Frank Vogel told Agness last week. “He’s encouraged; he’s optimistic that he’s going to try to get back as soon as possible. He’s around the team a lot being a contributor and being a smiling face and contributing to our culture.”

Vogel even joked, after David West and Rodney Stuckey went down with injuries that will knock them out for the rest of the preseason, “I keep telling (Paul) if he’s not playing by Halloween, then he’s milking it.”

Tremendous news that George is capable of shooting long-range shots, which — even without jumping — puts some stress on your legs. Hopefully PG-13 will be back a lot sooner than many expected when he first went down. We didn’t even know if he’d be able to walk, so this video gives us a lot of hope he can continue his rapid progression and be on the court before the regular season ends.

Will Paul George play this season?

