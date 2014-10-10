Watch Robert Sacre Make Three-Point Sky Hook Look Easy In Pre-Game

Dirk Nowitzki is working on adding sky hook to his offensive repertoire, but the Dallas Mavericks legend says it’s not quite ready for game action. Perhaps all he needs is a few pointers from Los Angeles Lakers big man Robert Sacre.

Robert Sacre? Yes, Dirk Nowitzki should get shot advice from Robert Sacre. Check this out:

Impressive.

Perhaps Sacre means for us to “talk to” Lakers coach Byron Scott about diagraming a play to get him the same look in a game? Don’t hold your breath, Robert. You’d be better off trying to help Dirk out.

