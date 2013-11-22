Watch Shaq Slip & Crash To The Floor On “Inside The NBA”

11.21.13 5 years ago

Things got flipped up a little bit on TNT’s esteemed “Inside the NBA” tonight. Rather than Charles Barkley in the studio, it was Chris Webber joining Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. Chuck joined Marv Albert and Steve Kerr court-side to call the game.

Amidst halftime hijinks, Shaq â€” all 7-1, 300-plus-pounds of him â€” took a spill. Keep an eye on Webber in the background because he almost hits the deck, too.

[vid via firstandskol]

