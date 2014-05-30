Short Documentary On Knicks Fans Protesting James Dolan

New York is known as the mecca of basketball, but their basketball team have been mostly a joke over the last decade. Mike Basone, a filmmaker based in New York, put together a short film documenting the frustration of the Knicks fans with owner James Dolan.



In February of this year, Knicks fans started to organize a protest on Facebook. The group, which grew to include over two thousand fans, decided to stage a rally outside of Madison Square Garden on March 19. The timing of this was incredible because on the day before the protest, the Knicks hired Phil Jackson . Dolan was explicit during Jackson’s introductory press conference on how he would take a step back from the decision-making process on the basketball side of the operation.

There have been recent reports Dolan was the reason why Steve Kerr didn’t end up as the Knicks coach. Dolan also tried to block Jackson from firing certain Knicks personnel. These stories do not help change the perception the Knicks owner is still getting in the way of the team’s day-to-day.

Watch the documentary below to better understand why Knicks fans are so frustrated and possess such a high level of distrust for his ownership:

