Watch Tony Parker’s 18 Assists Carve Up the Memphis Grizzlies

#NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Video
05.22.13 5 years ago

Tony Parker was carving up the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Along with his 15 points, TP dropped 18 assists, and was doing whatever he wanted to, wherever he wanted to on the court. [Read: Tony Parker is One of the Most Overlooked Superstars of This Era]

Here are his 18 dimes in one quick reel – the wraparound pass to Tiago Splitter at the 1:40 mark is just crazy:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGSassistsDimeMagMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNBA Playoffssan antonio spursTONY PARKERvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP