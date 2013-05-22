Watch Tony Parker’s 18 Assists Carve Up the Memphis Grizzlies

Tony Parker was carving up the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Along with his 15 points, TP dropped 18 assists, and was doing whatever he wanted to, wherever he wanted to on the court. [Read: Tony Parker is One of the Most Overlooked Superstars of This Era]

Here are his 18 dimes in one quick reel – the wraparound pass to Tiago Splitter at the 1:40 mark is just crazy:

