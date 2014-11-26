Watch Ty Lawson Drop Kirk Hinrich To Floor With In-Out Crossover

The Denver Nuggets are rolling, and the return of plays like this from Ty Lawson is of many reasons why. Watch the cat-quick point guard drop Kirk Hinrich to the floor with a nasty in-out crossover in his team’s win over the Chicago Bulls.
Got him!
Denver beat short-handed Chicago 114-109 for their fifth consecutive victory. After starting the season a dreadful 1-6, the Nuggets have clawed their way back to .500 at 7-7.
(Video via watchnba201415)
What do you think?
Dats wat happens when u wear horrible shoes lol
god dammit guys it’s not a crossover unless the ball crosses over
Tarheels!
half crossover aka in and out…. it crosses over your chest and back