Watch Ty Lawson Drop Kirk Hinrich To Floor With In-Out Crossover

11.25.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

The Denver Nuggets are rolling, and the return of plays like this from Ty Lawson is of many reasons why. Watch the cat-quick point guard drop Kirk Hinrich to the floor with a nasty in-out crossover in his team’s win over the Chicago Bulls.

Got him!

Denver beat short-handed Chicago 114-109 for their fifth consecutive victory. After starting the season a dreadful 1-6, the Nuggets have clawed their way back to .500 at 7-7.

(Video via watchnba201415)

