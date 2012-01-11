Watch Warriors Owner Freak Out During Comeback Against the Heat

The Golden State Warriors were down 17 to the Heat in the third quarter last night and were all but wrapped up as Miami’s latest victims. But then things stopped going Miami’s way and the threes started falling for the Warriors – before you knew it, Golden State had stolen one, 111-106.

Safe to say that few people enjoyed the comeback more than Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob. Check out his reaction after Dorell Wright tied the game with a three in the fourth quarter:

