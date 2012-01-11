Watch Warriors Owner Freak Out During Comeback Against the Heat

The Golden State Warriors were down 17 to the Heat in the third quarter last night and were all but wrapped up as Miami’s latest victims. But then things stopped going Miami’s way and the threes started falling for the Warriors – before you knew it, Golden State had stolen one, 111-106.
Safe to say that few people enjoyed the comeback more than Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob. Check out his reaction after Dorell Wright tied the game with a three in the fourth quarter:
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
You want that in an owner. He could only show more emotion by running onto the court and chest bumping Nate Robinson. It sucks seeing owners sit on the sidelines lifeless looking around the crowd and thinking, “do we have enough people in here tonight to break even?” Better yet, you would not want your owner heckling your star point guard or thinking, “Look at that gorilla dribble. Life must have been hard being black… except playing hide-n-seek at night. YES! The white guy scored!”
Owners that are vested emotionally in their teams are great for franchises.
Yes. A true freak out. I can appreciate that kind of rabid enthusiasm.
i love to see this from owners. and as much as he can be irritating, cuban wants his team to win and he will do everything he can to win it. it’s not just about money. someone should send memo to sterling.
Dubs Up! Looks like that might have been a finals preview my friends.
This was one of the best games I’ve ever been to.
Now this is a an owner! Not that loud mouthed faux enthusiast Cuban, and now pen-pal Dan Gilblurt.
And thank you Warriors for beating the Heat.
*and not